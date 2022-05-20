Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of WRE opened at $23.13 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.75 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 435.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,968,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,931,000 after purchasing an additional 626,534 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 566.67%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.