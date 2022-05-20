Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.51. The company had a trading volume of 108,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,500. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.15. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $136.97 and a twelve month high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,671,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.