Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Raised to $358.00 at Cowen

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cowen to $358.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WAT. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.33.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $10.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,808. Waters has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.85.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Waters by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $2,233,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waters by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,582,000 after purchasing an additional 57,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.