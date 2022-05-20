Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Weber stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.23. Weber has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weber will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,186,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

About Weber

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

