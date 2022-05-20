Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a report released on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $5.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.94. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.56 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.27.

NYSE HD opened at $287.76 on Friday. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $280.63 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.