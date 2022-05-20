Wedbush Comments on Signature Bank’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.14. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.60 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SBNY. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $188.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $179.05 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,826,000 after purchasing an additional 76,141 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 380.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,789.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 50,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

