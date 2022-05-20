Wedbush Cuts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $300.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wedbush to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.78.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $9.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.11. The stock had a trading volume of 32,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,463. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.06. Globant has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Globant by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,172,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,568,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Globant by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

