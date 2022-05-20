Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Wedbush has a “NA” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

Shares of RKT opened at $8.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $22.68.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 255.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 185,236 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 409,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

