Wedbush Trims Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Target Price to $292.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wedbush to $292.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.45.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $26.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.42. The stock had a trading volume of 54,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,215. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 23.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after buying an additional 824,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

