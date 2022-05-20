Wedbush Trims Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Target Price to $580.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wedbush from $660.00 to $580.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $436.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.75. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $337.13 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 22,570 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $415,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

