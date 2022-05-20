Wedbush Weighs in on Adicet Bio, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Adicet Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.71). Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%.
Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $21.17.
In related news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $167,559.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abingworth LLP lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after buying an additional 165,655 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,543,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.
Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
