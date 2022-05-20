Wedbush Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.10. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $13.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.21 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.65.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $187.86 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $179.76 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.5% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 62,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,616,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

