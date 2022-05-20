Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Generac (GNRC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Generac (NYSE: GNRC) recently:

5/6/2022 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $533.00 to $561.00.

5/5/2022 – Generac had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

5/5/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $556.00 to $485.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $369.00 to $298.00.

4/22/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $435.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $474.00 to $350.00.

4/4/2022 – Generac was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Generac is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.80. 49,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,741. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

