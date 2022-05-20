Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Global-e Online (GLBE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE):

5/17/2022 – Global-e Online was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Global-e Online Ltd. provides platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. Global-e Online Ltd. is based in PETAH-TIKVA. “

5/17/2022 – Global-e Online had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Global-e Online had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $80.00 to $41.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Global-e Online had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Global-e Online had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $31.00.

5/17/2022 – Global-e Online had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $25.00.

5/17/2022 – Global-e Online had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $25.00.

4/8/2022 – Global-e Online had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53. Global-e Online Ltd. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -22.23.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,913,000. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,118,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

