Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,000 ($86.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/11/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,900 ($72.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/9/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,600 ($81.36) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/9/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($88.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/3/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($88.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/3/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,700 ($94.92) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/3/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,000 ($98.62) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/3/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,300 ($114.64) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/2/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,900 ($72.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/29/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,300 ($65.34) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/29/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,000 ($61.64) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/27/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,700 ($94.92) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/27/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($88.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/27/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,500 ($104.78) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/27/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,300 ($77.66) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/26/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,500 ($67.80) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/25/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,100 ($112.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/6/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,700 ($94.92) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/5/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($88.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/1/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,100 ($112.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/31/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,500 ($104.78) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/30/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,700 ($94.92) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/25/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($88.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/24/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,460 ($91.96) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/23/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,000 ($61.64) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/21/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,300 ($77.66) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($71.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($98.87).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.