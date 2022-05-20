Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SomaLogic (SLGC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SomaLogic (NASDAQ: SLGC) recently:
- 5/13/2022 – SomaLogic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 5/13/2022 – SomaLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $19.00 to $15.00.
- 5/6/2022 – SomaLogic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 4/30/2022 – SomaLogic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 4/20/2022 – SomaLogic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 4/12/2022 – SomaLogic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 4/5/2022 – SomaLogic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “
Shares of NASDAQ:SLGC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,938. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.
SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
