Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SomaLogic (SLGC)

5/13/2022 – SomaLogic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/13/2022 – SomaLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $19.00 to $15.00.

5/6/2022 – SomaLogic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/30/2022 – SomaLogic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/20/2022 – SomaLogic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/12/2022 – SomaLogic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/5/2022 – SomaLogic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,938. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the first quarter valued at $2,072,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP grew its stake in SomaLogic by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 992,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 591,098 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 30.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

