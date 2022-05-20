Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Everi (EVRI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Everi (NYSE: EVRI):

5/19/2022 – Everi was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/17/2022 – Everi had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $36.00.

5/13/2022 – Everi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

5/12/2022 – Everi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

5/6/2022 – Everi was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/25/2022 – Everi was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/5/2022 – Everi is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Everi was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

3/31/2022 – Everi is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EVRI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,067. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70.

Get Everi Holdings Inc alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.38 million. Everi had a return on equity of 98.81% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Everi by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,417,000 after purchasing an additional 551,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,935,000 after purchasing an additional 258,567 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Everi by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,484,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,076 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Everi by 8.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,033,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,705,000 after purchasing an additional 163,229 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Everi by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 220,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.