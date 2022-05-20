Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Frontdoor (FTDR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ: FTDR) recently:

5/6/2022 – Frontdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $32.00.

5/6/2022 – Frontdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $31.00.

5/6/2022 – Frontdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $41.00 to $34.00.

5/4/2022 – Frontdoor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

4/27/2022 – Frontdoor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

3/30/2022 – Frontdoor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,740. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.44. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1,319.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Frontdoor by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Frontdoor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

