Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Home Capital Group (HCG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Home Capital Group (TSE: HCG):

5/5/2022 – Home Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$52.00.

5/5/2022 – Home Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Home Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Home Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Home Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$44.00.

5/5/2022 – Home Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$43.00.

4/26/2022 – Home Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$45.00.

4/26/2022 – Home Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$47.00.

Shares of HCG opened at C$27.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.97. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$26.80 and a 1-year high of C$46.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$134.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 5.7599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.14%.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.55 per share, with a total value of C$75,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$630,840.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

