Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nel ASA (NLLSF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nel ASA (OTCMKTS: NLLSF):

5/18/2022 – Nel ASA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 11.40 to 11.10. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Nel ASA is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Nel ASA had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from 24.00 to 23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Nel ASA was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/13/2022 – Nel ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from 21.00 to 24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NLLSF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.44. 14,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,151. Nel ASA has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

