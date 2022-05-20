Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins (LON: TPK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2022 – Travis Perkins had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/9/2022 – Travis Perkins had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,961 ($24.17) to GBX 1,525 ($18.80). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Travis Perkins had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Travis Perkins had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/14/2022 – Travis Perkins had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Travis Perkins had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Travis Perkins had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2022 – Travis Perkins had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($22.19) price target on the stock.

LON:TPK traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,146 ($14.13). The stock had a trading volume of 398,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,765. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,249.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,411.59. Travis Perkins plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,104 ($13.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The stock has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($17.58) per share, for a total transaction of £30,273.98 ($37,320.00). Also, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($15.83), for a total value of £238,425.96 ($293,917.60).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

