Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TPTX) recently:

5/20/2022 – Turning Point Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Turning Point Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

5/11/2022 – Turning Point Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $93.00 to $61.00.

5/4/2022 – Turning Point Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/22/2022 – Turning Point Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $162.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. 17,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,195. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 26,787 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

