Wejo Group Limited to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:WEJO)

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wejo Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). Wedbush also issued estimates for Wejo Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Get Wejo Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Wejo Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wejo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Wejo Group stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Wejo Group has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wejo Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wejo Group during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Wejo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,422,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Wejo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wejo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Wejo Group (Get Rating)

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wejo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wejo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.