WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Haywood Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.44.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of TSE WELL traded down C$0.13 on Friday, hitting C$3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,113. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$3.65 and a 12-month high of C$8.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$782.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.87.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.