WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at Scotiabank

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 103.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital lowered their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Haywood Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.44.

WELL Health Technologies stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.68. 756,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,113. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$3.65 and a 52-week high of C$8.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$782.96 million and a P/E ratio of -16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.87.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

