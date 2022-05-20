Wells Fargo & Company Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $50.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VFC. UBS Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.65.

NYSE:VFC opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.35.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

