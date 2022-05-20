Wells Fargo & Company Trims Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Target Price to $54.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MMP. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $48.77 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.