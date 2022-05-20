Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $100.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.
WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.
Shares of WELL stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 1-year low of $72.27 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.41.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 201,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
