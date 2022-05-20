Wes Cummins Acquires 11,030 Shares of Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Stock

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins bought 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,538.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Wes Cummins bought 263,542 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $608,782.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APLD traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 245,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,554. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51.

APLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

