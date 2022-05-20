WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

WesBanco has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. WesBanco has a dividend payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $39.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.93.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $26,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,232.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 26,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSBC. Piper Sandler downgraded WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

