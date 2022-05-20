Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average is $97.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.57 per share, with a total value of $147,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $595,181.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,150 shares of company stock worth $394,784. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 121,143 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,395.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.