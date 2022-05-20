Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 69,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,596. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39.

In other Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 9,737 shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $100,388.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,018,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,738,095.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

