Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 24.6% annually over the last three years.

WIW traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 131,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,289. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 51,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $541,558.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,573,938 shares in the company, valued at $143,612,264.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 20.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

