Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 1,098.13 and a quick ratio of 1,098.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.94. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:WMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,756,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 622,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

