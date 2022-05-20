Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 1,098.13 and a quick ratio of 1,098.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.94. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.19.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,756,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 622,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.99% of the company’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
