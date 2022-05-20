Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Director Purchases $18,240.00 in Stock

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) Director Terence James Cryan acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $18,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 171,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WWR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 723,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,033. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Westwater Resources by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 812,967 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the first quarter worth $400,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the first quarter worth $232,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westwater Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

