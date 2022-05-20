Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

