Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $171.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.57. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Whirlpool by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Whirlpool by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,643,000 after acquiring an additional 62,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

