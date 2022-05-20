WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Hovde Group

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Hovde Group to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,124. The firm has a market cap of $303.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.29. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 37.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.