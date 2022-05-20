William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Albireo Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.67) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.93). William Blair also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALBO. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $429.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.95. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.17). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 72.02% and a negative return on equity of 73.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.29) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $30,030.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,875.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,872 shares of company stock valued at $61,139 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

