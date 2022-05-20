William Blair Weighs in on 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $0.43 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

In other news, CEO John Temperato bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 86,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

