Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 72,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,745. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 674.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

