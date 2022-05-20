Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Director David A. B. Brown Acquires 15,358 Shares

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) Director David A. B. Brown purchased 15,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $22,422.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 564,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,321.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.56. 38,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,604. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
WLMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.
