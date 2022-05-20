Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $118.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has been benefitting from the enhancement of e-commerce channel and real estate optimization strategies. Also, emphasis on its in-house tech platform, rapid experimentation program, content-rich online experience and marketing strategies bode well. The company remains on track to invest nearly $350 million in the business in fiscal 2022, prioritizing on technology and supply chain initiatives that primarily support e-commerce growth. Earnings estimates for 2023 have increased in the past 60 days. However, supply chain woes, material and labor shortages, capacity limitations and high advertising costs remain headwinds. During the fiscal fourth quarter, its Vietnam facility shutdown largely impacted the home furnishings business for children.”

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.74.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $5.34 on Friday, hitting $107.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,211. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.77. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $107.98 and a one year high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 106.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 32,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 31.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,004,000 after acquiring an additional 60,051 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.