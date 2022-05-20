Winnebago Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Winnebago Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $10.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Shares of WGO opened at $46.75 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. MKM Partners began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

