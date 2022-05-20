Winnebago Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.

Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Winnebago Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $10.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of WGO stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.47.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.