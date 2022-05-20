WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WETF. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.44.
Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $7.38.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.
