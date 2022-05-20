WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WETF. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 7.79%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

