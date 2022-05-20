Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

WIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $68.66 on Friday. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $309.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $1.03. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 101.91% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 2,197.3% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 73,633 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 72.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Wix.com by 4,365.6% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after purchasing an additional 599,838 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Wix.com by 4,757.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

