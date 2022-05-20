WM Technology (MAPS) versus Its Peers Financial Comparison

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) is one of 406 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare WM Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for WM Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WM Technology 0 0 7 0 3.00 WM Technology Competitors 2881 13749 24917 692 2.55

WM Technology presently has a consensus price target of $13.74, suggesting a potential upside of 149.74%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 73.62%. Given WM Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WM Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares WM Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WM Technology 22.20% -133.55% -26.78% WM Technology Competitors -30.37% -62.77% -7.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of WM Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WM Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WM Technology $193.15 million $60.38 million 28.95 WM Technology Competitors $1.74 billion $276.72 million -40,230.61

WM Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than WM Technology. WM Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

WM Technology has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WM Technology’s peers have a beta of 3.34, meaning that their average share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WM Technology peers beat WM Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About WM Technology (Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization. It also provides WM Business suite of monthly subscription-based software solutions, including WM Orders, WM Dispatch, WM Store, WM Dashboard, integrations, and API platform, as well as access to its WM Retail and WM Exchange products. In addition, the company offers advertising solutions; Sprout, a customer relationship management solution; and Cannveya, a delivery and logistics software solution. WM Technology, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

