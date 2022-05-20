WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WNS by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $70.56. The company had a trading volume of 266,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,790. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.54 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

