Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $250.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.96% from the company’s previous close.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Workday to $230.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.66.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $164.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday has a twelve month low of $161.62 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,645.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Workday by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Workday by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Workday by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

